Save Lough Neagh campaign prepares for art exhibition at Oxford Island

The Save Lough Neagh campaign is presenting Nature's Revolt, an art exhibition in Lurgan that embodies art meeting activism.

This six-week exhibition will explore the struggle against exploitation of nature and the creativity that nature inspires.

The Save Lough Neagh campaign is a coalition of concerned environmental activists and community groups, including Save Our Shores, People Before Profit, Ulster Anglers Federation, Progressive Politics NI, Surfers Against Sewage, Friends of the Earth NI, Eco-Justice Ireland, the Land-workers Alliance and many more.

Lough Neagh, sadly, is in grave peril and blighted by a pestilence of blue-green algae.

The Nature's Revolt art exhibition will be presented at Oxford Island Discovery Centre. Picture: Save Lough Neagh

Therefore, the Save Lough Neagh campaign is bringing the shore communities together for an exhibition of artistic expression - to show collectively what Lough Neagh means to us all, and to raise voices together to demand better for this precious natural resource.

The venue for the exhibition - Oxford Island Discovery Centre - is situated on the south shore of the Lough, metres away from the gently lapping waves. Submissions are still being accepted - all mediums of art are welcome to be displayed - painting, poetry, pottery, jewelry, photography, etc. Deadline for submissions is January 23.

The launch night is Friday, January 26 where there will be a night of music, performance and poetry to mark the opening of the exhibition. Music will be performed on the night by Lurgan's own Andy McGibbon of The Bonnevilles, there will also be storytelling about the ancient myths and legends of the Lough by members of the AE Russell society, and poetry and performance from local artists.

For more information on how artists can submit their work for display, and also to reserve a free ticket for the launch night, please go to saveloughneagh.com

Pádraig Cairns, an activist with People Before Profit and organiser for the event, said, "Growing up on the shores, you feel a deep, cultural connection to the Lough, so to see it poisoned and polluted so drastically is hard for people to stomach. We have been campaigning locally and protesting around the shores on this issue - we want to engage our communities and gather strength in numbers. Resistance can be expressed beautifully through art and we hope that this exhibition will showcase the best of that."