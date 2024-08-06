Save the date for the return of the Moira Speciality Food Fair

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council welcomes its Moira Speciality Food Fair back to Moira Demesne on Saturday, August 17.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an opportunity to promote the rise in artisan producers and small business in Northern Ireland by showcasing a host of new producers alongside Food Fair veterans.

Open to the public from 10am to 6pm, the food and drink event is expected to welcome couples, families and friends from across the region and further afield to enjoy in the festivities. Visitors can enjoy a showcase of the best of Northern Irish agri-food producers, artisan food and drink, street food, chefs and entertainment for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the upcoming Moira Speciality Food Fair, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the Regeneration & Growth Committee, said: “Moira Speciality Food Fair is a flagship event in our food and drink calendar. Visitors can expect an impressive representation of the speciality food and drink sector from across Lisburn & Castlereagh and beyond.

Local producers pictured with Councillor Amanda Grehan at the launch of the annual Food Fair.

"Many Food Fair favourites will return this year joined by plenty of new vendors, keeping it fresh and exciting. We are also delighted to have some of Northern Ireland’s top chefs join us for our Kitchen Sessions. Make sure to arrive early to give yourself enough time enjoy all the event has to offer.”

Those familiar with the Moira Speciality Food Fair will be glad to know all the usual characteristic features remain this year such as the Foodhall, Kitchen Sessions and Street Food hub. Locally produced craft drinks will feature in the ever-popular Craft Bar Tent.

Many of our Food Fair veterans will be ready to meet and greet their fans including, The Daily Apron, Kin and Folk Bakery, Rare Grazing NI, Moon Gelato, Ballylisk of Armagh, Ke Nako Biltong, Indie Fude, and Tom and Ollie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The street food hub welcomes one of Lisburn’s favourite restaurants as The Square Pops Up in its airstream trailer for the day at the Food Fair. Chef Niall McSharry of The Gardener’s Kitchen will join them and The Flavoursmyth, Simply Scamp alongside burger and fries’ specialists, The Hatch. Coffee will be served by In The Mix, Loki’s Coffee and Moon Gelato who will also be serving their Italian inspired ice-cream.

Local producers pictured with Councillor Amanda Grehan at the launch of the annual Food Fair.

For home cook enthusiasts or indeed budding chefs, the Chef Demos tent is the place for you as Moira’s own Chris McGowan of Wine and Brine and Leigh Ferguson of 101 Origin will share chef tips on how to simplify restaurant dishes at home. The nation’s favourite TV chef, Paula McIntyre, among others will join them.

Children are also sure to ‘have a ball’ with the activities on offer for them to immerse themselves into including garden games, art and crafts, face painting and balloon modelling. Music is always an integral part of the event and this year there will be a fabulous mix of big bands, choirs and acoustic musicians to provide a lively backdrop to the social hub for which the event is renowned.

Entry and parking are free. Onsite parking in the Demesne grounds will be supervised with provision for accessible parking. Dogs are welcome but must always be kept on leads and for hygiene purposes are not permitted in the main Foodhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Facebook.com/enjoylisburn, Twitter @VisitLisburn and Instagram @visitlisburncastlereagh.