Schools sports coaching initiative launches in Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football coaching will be provided to children from St Patrick’s Primary School through a new initiative between Thomas Clarke GFC and Aodh Ruadh in Dungannon over an eight-week period.

The sessions will be hosted in the brand new Community Hub, now home of Thomas Clarke GFC. It is hoped to involve approximately 150 school children with a view to promoting health, fitness, teamwork and partnership.

Bringing together a varied mix of cultures including East Timor, Portugal and Lithuania to name a few, it is hoped that the programme will affirm the children’s sense of place and pride within our shared community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. £3.1M has been invested in the Earls Court shared housing developments and associated five-year Good Relations Plans.

Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council pictured with Coaches and representatives from Radius Housing

Speaking at the launch, Blanaid Bruce from Radius Housing, said: “Dungannon is one of the most multi-cultural areas in Northern Ireland, and there is a real openness to finding out about other cultures and ways of life. Bringing these school children together to learn about local sports and other cultures whilst gaining new skills and improving their fitness is an excellent project that Radius is delighted to support. This is one of a number of good relations projects we have delivered since Earls Court was built, and we can see the positive impact on community relations this work is having due to the commitment and engagement of local groups with our Advisory Group and Good Relations events.”

School Liaison Officer at Dungannon Thomas Clark GFC, Gareth Devine, said: “I would like to acknowledge the cooperation & enthusiasm of Principal Seamus McCreesh and the devoted teachers at St Patrick’s Primary School, Dungannon, and also Sean Patterson and the team at Ace Coaches, Dungannon who will ensure the safe transport of the children to and from the sessions. A very special thanks to the dedicated coaches of the Clarkes & Aodha Ruadh.”

RadiusHousing will continue to work in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to develop and deliver the 5-year good relations plan for the area.The Earl’s Court good relations plan will include ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include health and wellbeing, education and training & celebration of diversity in arts and culture.