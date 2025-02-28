Seamus Heaney HomePlace is proud to host a special event in celebration of International Women’s Day on Saturday March 8 at 2pm in The Helicon.

This unique gathering will honour the achievements of women throughout history and today, showcasing the talents and contributions of women from various fields.

‘Real Women Big Lives’ is an inspiring event curated by Ursula McHugh in collaboration with a remarkable lineup of women including Sheila Fairon, Dr. Anne Tracey, Carol Doey, Liz Weir, Mary McGuiggan, and Maura Johnston. The afternoon will feature a dynamic blend of conversation, music, poetry, storytelling and dance, with musical accompaniment from the talented and versatile pianist, Dee Doherty.

The event is the culmination of the ‘Real Women Big Lives’ project, initiated by photographer and community activist Sheila Fairon. Sheila created the project to raise the profile of women in the arts across the North of Ireland, particularly those whose creativity and accomplishments often go unrecognised. As Sheila explains, these women are “brilliant in their own right, but often under the radar”.

Ursula in company with 'Real Women Big Lives'

Ursula McHugh has been a key part of the ‘Real Women Big Lives’ project from its inception and is now focused on celebrating these inspiring women who have had a significant influence on both her life and creativity. As McHugh says, “These are women who don’t see age as an obstacle to living their best lives.” Through this event, Ursula will honour their achievements and the profound impact they have had on her own work.

In their own inimitable style, these talented women will share insights into their own creative lives, what sustains them, and how they navigate and engage with exciting current projects in this fast-changing world.

Please note this event is already sold out. We are excited to welcome attendees to this unforgettable celebration for International Women’s Day!