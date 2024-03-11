Shoppers urged to ‘Spring Into our towns’ for family fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Urban ABC team have organised family friendly events on Saturday, March 23 from 11am to 3pm in each of the town centres across the borough, all free of charge.

Shoppers can dance along with the springtime pixies and enjoy live musical performances around the streets. Young and old alike are invited to roll up their sleeves and dig into the magic of nature with seed planting activities, cultivating a sunflower to take home and watch grow.

The fun will be in full bloom as springtime characters will be there to entertain while the kids enjoy face painting and balloon modelling before embarking on a trail through the town. Anyone who solves the riddles will have a chance to win vouchers, with a top prize of £50 redeemable at your chosen independent town centre retailer.

The ‘Spring Into Our Towns’ campaign, funded by the Department for Communities, has been created as an opportunity to showcase the town centres across the borough. Alongside these fun days, some creative video projects to highlight local businesses are also in progress.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am delighted that my Department has provided funding of £60,000 to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council towards the ABC Spring Marketing campaign. This will include a number of Spring themed animation events to be delivered across five town centres in March to encourage shoppers and visitors into the town centres and support the high street businesses.

"Our high streets and urban centres have changed significantly in recent years, not only due to the Covid pandemic but also due to changes in technology and in the way we shop.

"I hope that funding initiatives such as this will help showcase what each of the urban centres within the borough has to offer. This will ultimately contribute to the long-term viability and prosperity of our towns and city centres.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “Our town centres are embracing the spirit of springtime with the ‘Spring Into Our Towns’ fun days.

"These events are a testament to the commitment of the Council in enhancing visitor experiences and invigorating our urban centres, ensuring that local towns remain vibrant hubs of activity throughout the spring season.”