Shoreline Festival returns to Jordanstown Loughshore Park this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Shoreline Festival is back this August Bank Holiday weekend! Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council invites residents to come along to Jordanstown Loughshore Park on Sunday, August 24 from 12noon to 5pm, for a fun-filled, free daytime festival that’s suitable for all ages!

Bring along a blanket and a picnic basket and soak up the atmosphere at the shoreline of Belfast Lough. Just kick back, relax and enjoy the day with family and friends!

At the heart of the Shoreline Festival is the main stage, which will host an entertaining line-up of performers. Expect everything from a Chappell Roan Tribute (Chappel Clone) to a kids' magician (FizzWizzPop).

Kids will be thrilled with the variety of activities on offer. Look out for rides and amusements, lively walk-about characters, mini-golf and even bouncy inflatables!

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said, “There is no better way to close out the summer holidays than at this free community festival filled with fun activities for the whole family. I look forward to seeing everyone there”.

For more information visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Shoreline-Festival.