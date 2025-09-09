Smash-hit comedy show, Lockdown DLA comes to Theatre at The Mill this October

The smash-hit Northern Irish comedy Lockdown DLA will make its debut at Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey, on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 October, bringing its sharp satire and humour to local audiences for the very first time.

Written by local comedian Stephen Large, the show is based on the satirical social media page Dundonald Liberation Army and has already enjoyed sell-out runs elsewhere. Now, audiences in Newtownabbey can see for themselves why this hilarious production has become one of Northern Ireland’s most talked-about comedies.

The play follows self-proclaimed DLA boss Davy “The Venezuelan” Taylor and his partner-in-chaos John “Horse” McCracken as they navigate life in lockdown from their high-rise flat.

From panic-buying toilet rolls and baking banana bread to questionable “essential” shopping trips (yes, hot tubs count!), their antics capture the madness of those unforgettable days. Will they break free in time to make it to a birth at the Ulster Hospital and a beach wedding in Thailand?

Show writer and producer, Stephen Large said: “After multiple sold-out shows during both our Belfast runs, I’m delighted to be bringing Lockdown DLA to Theatre at the Mill this autumn. Of all the stage comedies I’ve written over the past 10 years, Lockdown DLA has had the strongest reaction with audiences. I can’t wait to share it with you, hope to see you there!”

Catch the comedy phenomenon that has audiences roaring with laughter now at Theatre at The Mill!

Tickets are priced at £26.50 and are on sale now at theatreatthemill.com