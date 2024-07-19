SOMA FEST 2024 takes over Castlewellan this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SOMA Festival kicks off today in Castlewellan, County Down, for three days of excellent musical performances, holistic activities, and intriguing workshops as part of this year’s stellar lineup.Running from July 19-21, SOMA Festival’s 2024 instalment promises to bring a plethora of entertainment options that the whole family can enjoy, celebrating the rich heritage of Irish culture.

Part of the extensive line-up are the Little Gems events, combining the environment into workshops, walks, and more. Lorna Nic Cathmhaoil, SOMA Fest Programme & Events Co-ordinator, identified these activities, speeches, and screenings as vibrant events that add splashes of colour to the festival weekend.

The official opening day on Friday, 19 July, features several Little Gems events. The ‘Becoming Life’ Workshop at Turnip House starts at 10am, led by environmental scientist Laura Kehoe, exploring the human relationship with the planet. At 3pm, Castlewellan Library hosts the Language, Landscape & Memory session, delving into Irish place names and their significance. For children, the Ancient Whispers: Children’s Art Workshops will run from 12-3pm in the Stretch Tent in Castlewellan Upper Square, with stories and crafts inspired by the mythical Tuatha Dé Danann. At 4pm, Michael Magee will read from his award-winning novel Close to Home at Nana’s Kitchen.

Soma In The Square will be open from 10.30am-7pm on Saturday, 20 July, and 11am-7pm on Sunday, 21 July. The Castlewellan Upper Square base will include a pop-up bar run by Whitewater Brewing Co., offering their locally brewed ales and lagers as a delicious refreshment. There will also be a variety of food vendors on-site to ensure that festival-goers need not miss a second of the terrific offerings in the space.

On Saturday, SOMA Festival will run their eco-friendly Share Stall from 10.30am, creating a community space where anyone with unwanted plants and extra seeds can swap what they have brought along for another garden delight. For visitors who don’t have green thumbs, Kazoku Karate will host a hands-on workshop at 2pm where anyone can try their hand at the martial art.

Saturday’s line-up also includes the Historical Walking Tour of Dolly's Brae starting at 2pm, led by historian Pól Ó Gribín and Stiofán Ó Nualláin, exploring local history. At 5.30pm, a short film screening of ‘The Eel Fisher’ will be held in Castlewellan Community Centre, followed by a Q&A.

Sunday, 21 July, brings the final Little Gems event, Drink & Draw, at Savages Bar, blending artistry with alcohol in an expressive workshop led by local environmental artist Tracy McCoey.

As for Soma In The Square, Sunday’s activities include Phil’s Farm, which will take place between 2.30-4.30pm, displaying plenty of exciting animals for everyone to interact with. Different tables under the Upper Square stretch tent will also have arts and crafts workshops available on Saturday and Sunday for the little ones to take part in, providing additional hours of fun.

Both days over the weekend will also give people the chance to visit Bucky’s Circus for free. The nationally-known travelling act promises to bring smiles to the faces of all family members, from kids to grandparents.

Speaking on the fantastic 2024 event lineup, Tíona McSherry, SOMA Festival Director, said: “Our team has come up with another stellar programme for festival goers to enjoy this year. It takes a dedicated group of people to attempt to pull any festival off, not to mention doing it for the love alone. A big thank you to all of our funders and sponsors, in particular Whitewater Brewing Co. and Newry, Mourne & Down District Council, and the wonderful volunteers who help make the SOMA Festival a reality.”

The SOMA Festival runs between 19th-21st July, and full details including tickets can be found at www.linktr.ee/thesomafestival.