Sonic the Hedgehog set to visit The Entertainer in Antrim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, April 20, fans of the lightning-fast hedgehog can meet and capture a super snap with Sonic the Hedgehog at regular intervals between 10am and 4pm.

Sonic will be at The Entertainer in Antrim for one day only, before he races off in super speed to join Tails for another action-packed adventure against Doctor Eggman, so guests are advised to arrive in plenty of time for the opportunity to meet the speediest hedgehog in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Entertainer’s Sonic the Hedgehog meet and greet is free for all to attend and provides families with a fun-filled, affordable day out, where they can capture memorable photos and experiences with their favourite character.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to visit The Entertainer in Antrim this weekend.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We know that Sonic has a huge fanbase that covers all ages, so we are certain this event will be incredibly popular with adults and children alike!

“With plenty of opportunities for in-store fun, including photos with the famous blue Hedgehog, we hope families will enjoy coming into the Antrim store to have fun at the Sonic the Hedgehog meet and greet this weekend.”

Alongside the Sonic meet and greet, visitors can discover The Entertainer’s full selection of Sonic the Hedgehog toys in-store and online.