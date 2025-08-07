South West College: Your future starts here this August

As A Level and GCSE results days approach, students across Northern Ireland are preparing to take their next step into further or higher education. Whether you're ready to take on a degree-level course or still exploring your options, South West College is here to help you shape your future.

South West College will hold Higher Education Registration Days on 14th and 15th August for those receiving A Level and BTEC Level 3 qualifications, and Further Education Registration Days on 21st and 22nd August for students receiving their GCSE results.

With campuses in Enniskillen, Dungannon, Omagh and Cookstown, South West College provides accessible, high-quality education right at the heart of your community. Studying locally means you can avoid the high cost of living associated with moving away, while still gaining nationally recognised qualifications and real-world skills.

We know that for prospective students and their parents, choosing the right course or pathway for your future career can be a daunting task. Your time after school is a life-changing opportunity where you learn the skills needed to make a difference to your own life and the lives of others.

From traditional academic pathways to practical career-focused routes, South West College offers a broad range of courses. These include full-time and part-time programmes, apprenticeships, and higher-level apprenticeships that allow students to earn while they learn. Many courses are developed in collaboration with industry, ensuring students graduate with skills that employers are actively seeking.

One of the college’s standout features is its smaller class sizes, which allow for more personalised teaching and support. Combined with tailored student services and a dedicated careers advice team, students are supported every step of the way—whether they are just starting out at Level 2 or working towards a postgraduate qualification at Level 7.

What truly sets South West College apart is its team of industry-experienced tutors, who bring real-world knowledge into the classroom. This means students are not only taught the theory but also gain a clear understanding of how their learning applies in professional settings.

Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive of South West College, encouraged students and parents to explore the opportunities available:

“We understand that the August results day can be both exciting and overwhelming. At South West College, we are committed to helping every student find a path that’s right for them. Whether you’ve achieved the grades you hoped for or things didn’t go quite to plan, we’re here to support you. Our teams will be on hand throughout our registration days to provide advice and guidance to help you make informed decisions about your future.”

If you’re uncertain about your next step, don’t worry—you don’t have to decide alone. The college encourages any student who may not have received the results they expected to visit one of the campuses and speak to a member of the careers team. There are still many options available, and often, the path to success begins with a conversation.

Higher Education Registration Days take place between 9:30am and 3:30pm on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th August and are suited to those received A-Level or equivalent qualification results.

Further Education Registration Days will follow on Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd August as GCSE results are released. Students and their parents are invited to call in between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Students are reminded to bring along their exam results and some photographic identification on the day. The South West College careers and admissions team is on-hand at any time throughout August and September to offer support and if you wish to arrange an appointment outside the registration day schedule please contact [email protected].

For more information or to view the full list of available courses, visit www.swc.ac.uk or call into your local campus and pick up one of our course listing brochures.

Your future starts here—with South West College.