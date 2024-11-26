Spellbinding performances of The Nutcracker brings Christmas Magic to the Grand Opera House in 2025

The Grand Opera House will host State Ballet of Georgia’s stunning production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker in November 2025.

The company’s Northern Ireland debut marks the first full-scale narrative ballet on the Theatre’s iconic stage in over three years. With Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and enchanting story, The Nutcracker has captivated audiences over many decades, making it a Christmas staple and one of the world’s most popular ballets.

Promising to be a spectacular event, this magical production transports audiences into a dreamlike world of dancing snowflakes, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the brave Nutcracker Prince, with dazzling choreography, and splendid costumes and sets.

Tchaikovsky’s melodies provide the backdrop to the timeless story of Clara, the young girl who receives a nutcracker as a gift and later falls asleep, dreams about a prince and follows their fantastical journey together.

Oleh Lihai and Nino Samadashvili

From the renowned 'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy' to the vibrant 'Waltz of the Flowers,' every moment promises to be a visual feast for the senses as State Ballet of Georgia’s 50 world-class dancers bring this timeless classic to life.

Based at the stunning Opera and Ballet State Theatre in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, State Ballet of Georgia has gained international recognition under its Artistic Director, world-renowned former prima ballerina Nina Ananiashvili, famous for her work with the Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

Nina Ananiashvili says: “I am thrilled that my Company, the State Ballet of Georgia, will be coming to the Grand Opera House in 2025 with our Nutcracker. This will be our first visit in our 175-year history and thus is long overdue.

"We have heard so much about the warmth and hospitality of Northern Ireland and the enthusiasm of the people for dance. We hope both to get to know you and give you an unforgettable performance of this best loved ballet.”

Nino Samadashvili in the Grand Opera House

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House, says, “We are delighted to welcome State Ballet of Georgia as it makes its Northern Ireland debut, and particularly pleased to welcome full length narrative ballet back to the Theatre’s historic stage.

"Audiences are in for a truly breath-takingexperience as the company’s outstanding leading soloists and corps de ballet brings their beautiful and dramatic production to Belfast.”

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit goh.co.uk.