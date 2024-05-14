Sperrin Choir Welcomes Chorale Plena Voce to Mid-Ulster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sperrin Choir played host over the weekend to the Chorale Plena Voce from Brittany in France, with a sold out concert at the Lurach Centre in Maghera and a series of visits and experiences culminating in a dinner at the Hockey Club in Cookstown.

The concert was organised by the Austin family, in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The weekend visit of the Plena Voce choir was the latest in a series of reciprocal visits arising from the Twinning of Plérin-sur-mer in Brittany with the former Cookstown District Council, which started in 1995. Mid-Ulster District Council continues to financially support the visits and both choirs are very grateful for that support.

The concert, attended by Councillor Dominic Molloy, Chair of MUDC, featured music from around the world and was enthusiastically received by the Maghera audience, who joined in energetically on Sweet Caroline and the finale, Ireland’s Call. The Sperrin Youth Choir also participated with two pieces and joined Sperrin choir for “We Are the World”.

P Mack, Cllr Molloy, A Scott, with Directors and accompanists and M Stratton of Sperrin Choir

The Choirs are directed by three talented Directors. The Sperrin Choir is led by Sam Cuddy, Caroline Beverland directs the Sperrin Youth Choir and Carole di Nocera is Director of Plena Voce. The Choirs are also blessed with wonderful accompanists: Gail Evans, who has been with the Sperrin Choir for over thirty years, and Vincent Jacquet, who joined Plena Voce a few years ago. Jonny Montgomery provided percussion for the Sperrin choirs and David Glasgow, Jonny Grant and Andrew Hughes also added their talents with further musical accompaniment.

On Friday afternoon, the visitors were entertained to a demonstration and master class by Robert Ditty at Ditty’s Bakery in Castledawson. Then on Saturday there were visits to the Giant’s Causeway and Bushmills Distillery.

At the Saturday evening Dinner in Cookstown, Council Chair Dominic Molloy was welcomed by Sperrin choir Chair Alison Scott. Cllr. Molloy congratulated the choirs on their performances and noted the benefits of the reciprocal visits, pledging to encourage the continuation of this connection. Patrice Mack, member of the Plerin Twinning Committee and organiser of the visit, thanked Cllr. Molloy for his kind words.

Entertainment was provided by Sollus Highland Dancers Mid-Ulster, under the tutelage of Claire Campbell, who performed a great set of Highland and Hornpipe dances, while Sam and Kristyn Cuddy played some wonderful jigs and reels, including some composed by Kristyn.