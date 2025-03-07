SRC music students gain exclusive insights from world-class sound engineers on Frequency Finder podcast
The opportunity was part of the Music Department’s upcoming podcast Frequency Finder. The exciting episode will give listeners a rare insight into the music industry from professionals at the top of their game.
Lee McMahon, a highly sought-after live sound engineer, is preparing for a monumental summer as he heads to Glastonbury to headline with The 1975. Having worked with major artists such as Pale Waves and Lizzy McAlpine, his vast experience with globally renowned musicians makes his insights invaluable for aspiring music professionals.
Ian Vennard, Head of Sound and Light at the Lyric Theatre Belfast and an award-winning theatre sound designer, brings a wealth of expertise in theatre engineering and live sound production, fresh off the UK tour with The Shamrock Tenors.
Students at SRC were incredibly fortunate to be involved in the recording of the podcast as well as the live audience, gaining first hand exposure to the realities of working at the highest inspiring glimpse into the world of professional audio engineering, leaving an undeniable impact on the next generation of music creators.
The Frequency Finder podcast, an initiative by the SRC Music Department, aims to bridge the gap between emerging talent and industry professionals, offering unparalleled learning opportunities for students and music enthusiasts alike. This episode featuring Lee and Ian is set to be one of the most insightful yet. Stay tuned for the release of this must-listen podcast episode and follow SRC’s Music Department on Facebook and Instagram (@srcmusicdept) for more updates on upcoming guests and content.