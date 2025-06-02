Stepping Out featuring north coast performers to tap its way to Derry / Londonderry
Stepping Out is a warm and very funny play about the lives, laughs, and loves of a group of women (and one man) attending a weekly tap-dance class in a dingy church hall.
Presented by LMS with a wealth of talent from all over the north west, the play will be staged in the New Gate on June 25, 26 and 27.
Among the cast are LMS performers Dawn Stevenson, Natalie Armstrong, Michelle Lake, Amy Astbury, Christine Deane, Emer McCaffrey, Eden Riley and Simon Quigg.
Joining them are two Causeway Coast performers - Cary Jossart and Una Culkin.
This hilarious play tells the story of ex-professional dancer Mavis who runs the class for her pupils - cheerfully overweight Sylvia; Andy, a plain do-gooder with no confidence; snooty but well meaning Vera; timid Dorothy who works in Social Security; Maxine, attractive, sharp and very shrewd; nervous nail-biter Lynne; Rose who is just there for a good time and Geoffrey, the lone male.
Providing the musical accompaniment for the class is grumpy, sarcastic and intolerant Mrs Fraser.
As the play progresses, the class are invited to appear in a charity performance - but will they have been transformed into triumphant tappers, worthy of any chorus line?
Stepping Out is directed by Coleraine man Alan McClarty and choreographed by Venessa Chapman for LMS.
Book now at www.newgatearts.com to find out!