The event will run from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 7 at SERC’s Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards campuses.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support said: “As young people across the local community are preparing to progress after their GCSEs, we want to invite them and their parents/guardians to SERC to see what is on offer, tomeet staff and current students and to explore the facilities.

She added: “Visitors willbe able to find out more about our full-time courses, including traineeships and apprenticeship programmes.

"You will see the state-of-the-art facilities on campus for a wide range of subjects on offer including Animal Care, Applied Science, Barbering, Beauty Therapy, Computing, Art and Design, Engineering, Health & Social Care, Hairdressing, Creative Media Production & Technology, Plumbing, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Retail, Vehicle Maintenance and Repair.”

“We can talk you through the applications and admissions process, as well as help you look at your goals and how to achieve them through a course at SERC. And for those potential students who are undecided about their next steps, our careers advisors will be present to help you explore your options.”

SERC’s support services, pastoral care, and Students’ Union teams will be on hand to ensure you are fully aware of all support available for each and every student, to ensure they have successful studies at College.