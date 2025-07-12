Stunning lineup of classic and custom cars promised for charity show

By Connor Marshal
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 11:48 BST
On Sunday, July 27th, the community will come together for a day of engines and empathy at the Driven to Remember: Automotive Car Show & Charity Run, hosted in support of the Forget Me Not Group.

Held at Carrickfergus Castle and driving up the coast to East Strand Car Park, this family-friendly event promises a stunning lineup of classic and custom cars, a charity run, local food vendors, live music, and more.

All proceeds will go directly to the Forget Me Not Group, the ‘Forget-me-not’ is the name of the liaison committee of bereaved parents at the Ulster Hospital. It was set up in 2007 to improve and enhance the experience of parents who have been bereaved through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or the death of a child.

“We’re not just showcasing horsepower — we’re rallying the power of community,” said Connor, event organiser. “This is about driving change where it matters.”

