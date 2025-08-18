Summer’s not over yet - Entertainment for all in Coleraine

As the summer holidays draw to a close, Coleraine town centre is preparing for two more fun-filled Saturdays with activities for all the family.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday, August 23, from 9am–4pm, the always popular Causeway Speciality Market will fill The Diamond with artisan food, crafts, and local produce, drawing visitors from across the region.

At 11.15am, Coleraine Library invites children to join The Big Summer Read. This week’s theme, Medieval & Fairytale Kingdoms, will transport young readers into a world of knights, castles, and magic. With fantasy dress-up encouraged, all princesses and knights are called to join the quest into fairytales and fantasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also enjoy Waterstones Stories & Crafts at 3pm, making it a day of imagination and creativity.

Lots to do in Coleraine this Saturday

Adding to the atmosphere, live music will take place across The Diamond, Church Street, and Kingsgate Street from 1–3pm, with performances from Gareth Burns, Shannon Murphy, and Aaron Jamieson.

Meanwhile, children can meet furry favourites at Corbally Petting Farm (12–4pm) and enjoy endless fun on the bouncy castle (12–3pm).

Organisers are encouraging everyone to come along, have some fun, shop local, and enjoy the cafés – the perfect way to round off the summer holidays and create memories before the new school term begins.