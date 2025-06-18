Tee up a family friendly golfing break

With outstanding courses and experiences nearby, Northern Ireland is Made for Golf!

As the return of The Open to Royal Portrush draws ever closer, golfers across the world are eager to secure tee times at Northern Ireland’s outstanding links and parkland courses.

Just minutes from their respective town centres, Royal Portrush and Royal County Down golf clubs regularly feature on lists of the best links courses in the world. And, with over 90 courses across Northern Ireland, including the award-winning Faldo Course at Lough Erne Resort in County Fermanagh, golfers – and their families – are only a ‘short drive’ from a giant adventure.

Just a short stroll from our fantastic golf courses, there are so many world class experiences to be enjoyed and places to stay, so why not combine a round of golf with a short break and let

Carrick-a-rede, Co_ Antrim.

Tourism NI be your caddy for a trip to the towns in which some of our incredible courses can be found.

Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Family Fun: Take a tour of Enniskillen Castle, enjoy some dramatic entertainment at Ardhowen Theatre or see Lough Erne your way with Erne Water Taxi’s chauffeur driven boats. For adventure seekers, explore Enniskillen with Erne Adventure’s Hydrobike experience.

Eat Here: Enjoy a delicious meal at Tully Mill Restaurantor discover a menu full of flavours at The Firehouse Bar and Grill. Embrace a cozy, traditional atmosphere at one of the town’s most cherished traditional bars - Charlie’s Bar.

Ballycastle Golf Course, Co. Antrim.

Stay Here: The Westville Hotelis a great base to explore Fermanagh’s beautiful Lakelands and it’s perfect for gathering and socialising with family and friends. Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodgesis another gem, with stunning views directly overlooking scenic Lough Erne.

Play Here: Established in 1986 Enniskillen Golf Club is a par 71, 18-hole parkland course. Adjacent to Castle Coole Estate, the course is within easy walking distance of Enniskillen town centre. Golfers eager for a challenge should also check out The Castle Hume Course at Lough Erne Resort.

Omagh, County Tyrone

Family Fun: Journey back in timeat the Ulster American Folk Park and discover what life was like in rural Ulster and how peoples’ emigration had a lasting impact on North America. Embrace the western gateway to the Sperrin mountains and enjoy a network of five waymarked trails at Gortin Glen Forest Park.

Lough Erne Golf Resort, Co Fermanagh.

Eat Here: Enjoy stunning food in sleek and stylish surroundings in Sallys Of Omagh or head over to An Creagán for a delicious bite to eat, from the start to your day right through to evening.

Stay Here: Dating back to 1890, The Governor’s Lodge is a delightful two storey building that can accommodate up to four people in the centre of Baronscourt Estate near Newtownstewart and offers stunning views over unspoilt parkland. The Silverbirch Hote l, located in Omagh, is another ideal base for discovering County Tyrone and the Sperrins.

Play Here: Embrace the challenge of Omagh Golf Club’s parkland course, just one mile from the town centre. Or at the foot of Bessy Bell Mountain, enjoy a round of golf in the ancestral estate of the Duke of Abercorn at Newtownstewart Golf Club.

Derry~Londonderry

Family Fun: You’ll find a unique blend of heritage and modern charm in the Walled City. Take a guided tour and learn about the rich history of the Maiden City with Derrie Danders. Reconnect with nature in a thrilling adventure with Far and Wildand unlock the best of the city with the Visit Derry Passwhich provides access to 10 world class attractions including the Derry Girls Experience at the Tower Museum.

Eat Here: Try authentic handmade street food, at Pyke ‘N’ Pommes pod on the riverfront or their restaurant at 53-55 Strand Road. Embrace the full flavour of the Northwest and tuck into a McAtamney’s succulent ribeye on the bone at the multi-award winning Walled City Brewery.

Stay Here: Treat yourself to a refined stay at the exquisite B1 listed Bishop’s Gate Hotel, a residential experience in the heart of the city at The James Suitesor unwind at the Everglades Hotel, located on the banks of the River Foyle.

Play Here: Enjoy picture perfect views over the River Foyle and the Donegal hills while you put your swing to the test at City of Derry Golf Club’s challenging parkland course or the championship standard par 71 course found at Foyle Golf Centre.

Ballycastle, County Antrim

Family Fun: Embrace a breathtaking tour of some of the Causeway Coast’s most spectacular wildlife habitats with Kintra Boat Tours, explore the award-winning Broughgammon Farm, uncover the rugged landscape and tranquillity of Rathlin Islandand Ballintoy Harbour or embrace an adrenaline-filled adventure as you cross the Carrick-A-Rede Rope Bridge.

Eat Here: Enjoy stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean from the Salthouse Bar and Restaurant, relax and unwind in Marconi’s Bar & Bistro at the Marine Hotel or the Fullerton Armsin Ballintoy.

Stay Here: Just two minutes from the beach and the Rathlin ferry terminal, you’ll find the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle, or discover your coastal calm at the self-catering The Salthouse Eco-Lodges

Play Here: Offering a part-links, part-parkland championship course between the Causeway Coast and the Glens of Antrim, Ballycastle Golf Club is not to be missed. And, while in County Antrim, don’t miss out on the 18-hole, par 72 parkland golf course at Gracehill Golf Course.

Bangor, County Down

Family Fun: Hop on the Pickie Puffer or a giant pedal swan or test your skills at an 18-hole nautical themed mini golf course at Pickie Fun Park, get your cultural fill at Bangor Castle or North Down Museum and experience the thrills of high-speed racing at Eddie Irvine Sports.

Eat Here: Sample some delicious food using the finest local, seasonal produce at Coq and Bull, check out Lightfoot Kitchen and Deli, or the gastro-pub delights of The Jamaica Inn.

Stay Here: Get comfortable in a guest room, or amp up the luxury, with a suite at The Old Inn, enjoy the charm and service of the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel or the Victorian splendour of Shelleven Guest House.

Play here: Embrace the charming but challenging 18-hole championship course at Bangor Golf Clubor the nearby part-seaside and part-parkland course on the County Down coastline at Donaghadee Golf Club.

Armagh, County Armagh

Family Fun: Immerse yourself in the place for space at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, catch a show or browse impressive collections at The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centreand explore Armagh County Museum - the oldest county museum in Northern Ireland.

Eat Here: Enjoy authentic cooking with an Australian twist at Uluru Bar & Grill, warm your soul with some delicious coffee and freshly cooked food at 4C Coffee House and Kitchenor a delicious home cooked meal at Keegan’s Bar and Restaurant.

Stay Here: Enjoy a stay in the heart of the city at Armagh City Hotelor unwind and enjoy a warm welcome in an elegant Georgian townhouse at the Charlemont Arms Hotel.

Play Here: Enjoy magnificent panoramic views of the Cathedral City from the beautiful 18-hole course at County Armagh Golf Club or the well wooded parkland course, set within the historic walls of the Duke of Manchester’s estate at Tandragee Golf Club.

For more inspiration and to plan your next short break and discover just why Northern Ireland is made for golf, visit the discovernorthernireland.com