Ten things to do in Northern Ireland

Here are ten exciting things to do in Northern Ireland from 27 May – 2 June.

1. Wild & Fired BBQ School – Vegan BBQ, Derry~Londonderry, County Londonderry, 1 June. Don’t miss an unforgettable culinary adventure at LO & SLO's Wild & Fired BBQ School. This hands-on experience includes a bonus bespoke tour of the enchanting private estate and gardens of Brook Hall. You’re also in for a treat with special guest Justyn McNicholl, chef and owner of Hidden City Café.

2. The Spirit of the Bann, Coleraine, County Londonderry, 1 June. Causeway Coast Foodie Tours' 'Spirit of the Bann' river whiskey tasting experience is an ideal and unique opportunity to slowly savour distinctive colours and flavours, enjoy a warm glow and celebrate the beautiful blend of natural and man-made wonders our stunning Causeway Coast has to offer. These world-class whiskies will be accompanied by a hand-picked selection of award-winning local produce including charcuterie, cheeses, dipping oils and home-made chutneys from around the Causeway Coast.

3. Wild Caving at Marble Arch Caves, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh, 1 June. Delve off the beaten track and try something new with their experienced and qualified Cave Leader to explore “wild caving” in the depths of the Marble Arch Caves system. Your group of ten will explore wild cave passages, negotiate boulder chambers and clamber through the well-known flyover to emerge into the public tour area of the show cave before navigating your way out through the wild chambers.

Giant of the Sperrins Sculpture Trail, created by Artist Thomas Dambo, County Tyrone

4. Meet the Warriors at Navan Centre and Fort, Armagh, County Armagh, 27 May and 1 - 2 June. Immerse yourself in life as a Celt, as you meet their Iron Age warriors. This family-oriented tour provides the opportunity to become a central part of the clan. Transform into a Celtic Warrior as you have your face painted and wear one of the authentic costumes. Enjoy storytelling around the fire and discover the skills required to succeed in battle. You will also have the chance to learn the art of ancient Celtic writing as you spell out your clan name using Ogham.

5. Burgers, Beer & Spirits at The Echlinville Distillery, Kircubbin, County Down, 1 June. Enjoy a guided tour of Echlinville Distillery and an afternoon of the finest local food and drinks with gourmet burgers by Ballyboley Dexters, craft beer by Modest Beer and Echlinville’s premium whiskeys and gins. Learn more on the creation of the spirits from the ground up and take in the sights, sounds and smells of their farm distillery.

6. Bing’s Nature Explorers, Comber, County Down, on until 2 June. Enjoy a day of family fun at WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre. Learn all about wetland nature and wildlife with a little help from Bing and his friends. Join Bing and Flop to become a Nature Explorer with activity trails, storytelling, character appearances and much more.

7. Sea Bangor, Bangor, County Down, 1 - 2 June. The Sea Bangor festival marks the 80th Anniversary of The D-Day Landing. The sea front will take on a distinctly holiday atmosphere with a 1940's themed programme. There will be lots of maritime fun - enjoy kids’ activities at the beach area, funfair rides and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Sea Bangor, County Down

8. Lavery On Location, Belfast, on until 9 June. Celebrate and explore the extraordinary world of Sir John Lavery, Belfast's best-known painter, organised in collaboration with the National Gallery of Ireland and National Galleries of Scotland. ‘Lavery On Location’ explores some of the key destinations in Lavery's art, from Morocco and Palm Springs to Lough Derg in County Donegal. The exhibition includes studies of Switzerland, France, Ireland and North Africa, as well as evocative cityscapes of Glasgow, Venice, Cannes and New York.

9. AVA Festival, Belfast, 31 May - 1 June. AVA is an Audio Visual Arts Festival that celebrates, amplifies and develops the strong current of electronic music and digital visual arts from across the island. AVA returns to Belfast to celebrate 10 years of memories with a stacked lineup of artists across the weekend, taking over the famed Titanic Slipways for two days of celebration featuring a host of homegrown talent, plus internationally acclaimed names.

10. The Sperrin Sculpture Trail – a Giant Adventure, three locations across the Sperrins - Nowanois: The Storytellers – Glenelly Valley near Cranagh, Darach: The Guardian – Mullaghcarn Mountain, and Ceoldán: The Stargazer – Davagh Forest, County Tyrone, check website for timing details. Nestled in the heart of Northern Ireland, the Sperrin Mountains offer nature lovers and adventure seekers an unforgettable experience. Deep within this beautiful landscape, lie three gentle and majestic giants. Together, the trio form the Sperrin Sculpture Trail, a new art installation created by world acclaimed artist, Thomas Dambo. Visitors will use the stunning walking trails and dramatic driving and cycle routes to travel between the sculptures enabling them to immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of the Sperrins.