Ten things to do in Northern Ireland

Here are ten exciting things to do in Northern Ireland from 1-7 July.

1. American Independence Weekend Celebrations at the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, County Tyrone, 6-7 July. Don’t miss this American Independence celebration. Discover what it was like for emigrants who left Ulster and arrived in America just as they declared independence. Watch the reading of the 'Act of Independence' on American Street, see demonstrations of traditional skills and try tasty food samples like cherry and almond cake or succotash. There'll be live music on the frontier, face painting, air rifle shooting range, plus entertainment for kids (and big kids) alike including 'Punch and Judy' and magic shows.

2. Kayak Sunset Sessions, Rostrevor, County Down, until 1 September. Each week during the summer months of July and August, enjoy kayak sunset sessions on the amazing Carlingford Lough. It is run from Rostrevor slipway behind the Pier. The sunset sessions will be run every Monday and Wednesday evening 6pm – 8pm, depending on weather, and will be £15pp (charges may apply when booking online). The price includes hire of all equipment (kayak and paddle, wetsuit, buoyancy aid).

3. Summer of Play at Rowallane Garden, Saintfield, County Down, 1 July – 1 September. Get your heart racing in nature this summer. Challenge friends and family to a host of games sure to get you active in the sun. Play volleyball or badminton on the front lawn, stroll through the Pleasure Ground in search of sporting adventures or explore the play area and test your abilities as you duck under and clamber over the obstacles.

Glass Runway, Belfast, County Antrim

4. A Collection of Robots, Cyborgs and Androids at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Armagh, County Armagh, 2 July – 1 September. Visit Armagh Planetarium this summer for a robotic exhibit showcasing memorable and iconic robots from the last 40 years of Science Fiction. Marvel at full size heroic robots, vintage tin toys and sculptures in all shapes and sizes from comics, books and movies. Around every corner lurks another metallic star. Admission to the robots is included with a dome show ticket. Exhibit only ticket also available.

5. Children’s Bushcraft at Old Castle Archdale Forest, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, 6 July. Join Geopark Guide Stephen at Old Castle Archdale to sample life in the great outdoors and connect with your inner Bear Grylles. Learn all about shelter-building and cooking outside during the two-hour Introduction to Bushcraft session. Please dress for the outdoors.

6. Stendhal Festival, Limavady, County Derry/Londonderry, 4-6 July. Get ready to have fun at the Amazing Stendhal Festival, Northern Ireland's biggest and much-loved independent music and arts festival since 2011. Kickstart your summer with singing, dancing and all modes of merriment courtesy of a stellar cast of performers from all artistic walks of life. Music, comedy, poetry, a dedicated family programme and a host of visual arts for your senses to feast upon.

7. Kid’s Choccy Rocky Summer Experience, Castlerock, County Derry/Londonderry, 5 July. Join the Chocolate Manor team in Castlerock for the tastiest kids experience on the Causeway Coast. In this one-hour kids only experience, participants will make three fabulous chocolate creations using the finest Belgian chocolate. They will be offered a hot chocolate while their creations set and then package them up to take home and enjoy.

Stendhal Music Festival, Limavady

8. Glass Runway, Belfast, until 25 July. Showcasing the unexpected potential of glass and fashion, the Glass Runway is brought to NI craft audiences by the Glass Society of Ireland, in collaboration with The Council of Irish Fashion Designers. Expect hot topics, hard truths, thought-provoking reflections and an unyielding focus on what beauty, gender and equality mean to different people. The exhibition will feature 20 glass artists and fashion designers showing collaborative and individual pieces which include glass bags, millinery, dresses and jewellery.

9. Secret Garden at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, Belfast, 5 July. Enjoy an evening stroll through Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, famous for the International Rose Garden. This walk will focus on some of the less well-known aspects of the grounds and the local history of the park. Meet at Lower Stables car park, Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park at 7pm. Cost £6 per person. Booking and pre-payment essential.

10. County Antrim Junior Senior and Masters Tennis Championship, Ballycastle, County Antrim, 6 – 13 July. The County Antrim Tennis Championships are back again this Summer! Held in the beautiful setting of the Ballycastle tennis courts, close to the beach, the tournament features events from age 8 to 80, with junior, senior and veteran events taking place in the same venue during the tournament week.

