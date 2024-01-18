Here are ten exciting things to do 22-28 January, as suggested by Discover NI.

If Buildings Could Talk, Belfast, County Antrim, 27-28 January.

This walking tour of Belfast City Centre will leave you laughing out loud, amazed and moved in equal measure! Barney Gribben’s fascinating and hugely entertaining jaunt is a tour de force of interesting facts and fabulous true stories delivered in a warm and engaging way. Guaranteed to make you look at the city anew! A fun and informative two hours that will stay long in the memory.

Storyweavers, Cultra, County Down, 27 January.

Come along to the Ulster Folk Museum and take part in this special Irish-speaking children's workshop for 5-10 year olds and listen to storytellers as they weave new life into old stories! Join Maire Zeph, the author of the Rita books, in this ancient Celtic celebration of the start of Spring, Imbolc.

An Ode to Robert Burns, Omagh, County Tyrone, 27-28 January.

Come along to the Ulster American Folk Park and celebrate Scotland’s famous bard, the man who gave the world Auld Lang Syne and popularised, at least once a year, the eating of haggis! Enjoy this “Great Chieftain o’ the pudding -race’ as part of a haggis pie and hear readings of some of his world-famous poetry. There'll be theatrical performances of a ‘Not So Serious Burns’ by Bready Ulster-Scots, including a traditional bagpiper and highland dancers.

New Year’s Ramble at the Giant’s Causeway, Bushmills, County Antrim, 27 January.

Fancy meeting at first light for an early morning stroll along the Causeway cliffs? Appreciate this beautiful coastline in a new light! Venture off with Nature Engagement Officer, Dr Cliff Henry, and catch a glimpse of some of the wonderful Winter birdlife - flocks of skylarks, oystercatchers, meadow pipits, peregrines and maybe even a snow bunting or two; all singing their hearts out to serenade you on your adventure.

After working up an appetite enjoy a delicious breakfast at the Causeway Hotel. Check website for availability.

Eco Cleaning Workshop, Mount Stewart, County Down, 27 January.

Why not start the new year a little cleaner and greener? Mrs R’ganics returns to Mount Stewart – join and discover how to tap into a cleaner and greener home environment. This workshop will teach you tricks on how to avoid waste and excessive plastic use by learning how to make your own economical and eco-friendly cleaning products. Check website for availability.

John Hume, The Persuader: Stephen Walker in Conversation, Bellaghy, County Derry/Londonderry, 27 January.

Join journalist Stephen Walker in the Seamus Heaney Homeplace for a discussion on his new biography of peacemaker, politician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, John Hume.

Hume was a contemporary of fellow Nobel laureate at St Columb’s College in Derry. Based on 100 new interviews, including unpublished interviews with Hume, Stephen Walker's timely and authoritative biography examines the career of a man once dubbed "Ireland's Greatest". A great opportunity to learn more on the fasinacting work of John Hume.

Warrior Willow Workshop, Navan Centre, County Armagh, 27 January.

Unleash your creative spirit and make your own organic sculpture from willow grown onsite at this ancient place. Learn age old skills with Heather McDermott using this multi-purpose sustainable material. Your finished piece will be approximately one metre tall! All materials included as well as tea, coffee and scones. Check website for availability.

Joe Gregory exhibition, Omagh, County Tyrone, 22-27 January.

Come along to the Strule Arts Centre for the final week of local artist Joe Gregory’s sole exhibition. In this showing ‘History Again’ he looks at the link with his work in Liverpool in the 80’s and 90’s where he studied the ever-changing cityscape and how ignored spaces are gradually regenerated. He revisits this theme of the abandoned and overlooked, where the lives of history are stamped on the structures that were once inhabited and loved.

There are no figures or landscapes in his pieces, using oil on canvas or wooden board he seeks to give the pieces a look of being aged. He will talk about his work in a free event at the venue on the 26.

Imbolc International Music Festival, Derry~Londonderry, 28 January to 4 Febuary.

Based in Derry’s Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, this eight-day celebration of music, arts, and culture features over 25 artists from as far afield as Canada, India, and South-Korea, amongst the island’s own outstanding musical stock.The festival combines the grassroots with the international, family-friendly festivities with their ever popular late night “Club Trad”, and most importantly, provides a platform for artists to experiment.

Florence Court, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

Located around eight miles from Enniskillen, Florence Court is one of the most beautiful Georgian houses in Ulster, nestled against the wild mountain backdrop of Benaughlin and the Cuilcagh Mountains.

You can enjoy glorious walks around the grounds which include a pretty walled garden, holiday cottage, sawmill and ice-house. In the gardens you will find the famous Florence Court Yew - reputedly the 'parent' of all Irish yew trees.