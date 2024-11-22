The Cornfield Project Winter Wonderland is back for 2024!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Winter Wonderland at The Cornfield Project is on Friday 13th December & Saturday 14th December with slots at 4pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 5.30pm, 6pm & on Friday only at 6.30pm (time for children with sensory and/or additional needs)

Tickets (£3 per child and adults go free) are now on sale and are available in person from Focus on Family in Ballysally and Millburn Community Development office

Bring the whole family to see Santa and visit him in his grotto, and experience fun and games, the wishing tree, BBQ, our famous storyteller, scavenger hunt, music, raffle and much more!

There are only 220 tickets available so please book early to secure your space.