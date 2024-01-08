The Irish Palette is a dynamic collective comprising of over 40 talented artists from various corners of the island of Ireland, who proudly announce their debut exhibition at Millennium Court, Portadown, from Saturday, January 13, until Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The group's diverse membership, spanning both Northern and Southern Ireland, were drawn together by a common commitment to art and a shared passion for supporting one another.

The Irish Palette has grown to become a hub of collaboration and inspiration with members engaging with their audience through workshops, artist talks, and regular online meetings to discuss progress and collective learning despite only being established in 2021.

This first exhibition from The Irish Palette is a celebration of original paintings that beautifully encapsulate each artist's unique style. Whilst showcasing each artist's own individual style, this exhibition collectively represents the shared language and experience of being a member of The Irish Palette and their common bond for the joy of creativity through painting.

Maureen Connelly - Rocks at Carne Beach. Image submitted

For further information about this exhibition, please contact: Sarah-Louise Mitchell, [email protected], 02838350935.

“We are delighted to have this newly formed group at Millennium Court, the group was created in 2021 amidst the challenges of the pandemic. The group was established from a community of artists who all studied the Creative Visionary Programme (CVP), a 12-week intensive online art course led by Nicholas Wilton of Art2Life.