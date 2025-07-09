The Rock and District Historical Society is organizing a one-day outing on Saturday, 2 August 2025.
Next we’ll travel to Glenveagh National Park and Castle, located in the heart of County Donegal. With over 16,000 hectares, the park includes pristine habitats, protected wildlife, walking trails, and the stunning Victorian Castle and gardens near Lough Veagh. We’ll go on a self-guided tour of the castle and take some time to enjoy the gardens and surrounding wilderness.
In addition to these sites, we’ll also enjoy a delicious meal together at Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny before returning to the Rock.
The coach will leave Rock at 8 am on Saturday, 2 August and return at approximately 9 pm that evening. The cost of the trip, which includes coach fare, all entrance fees/tours and the meal, is £50 per person. All those who wish to join the trip should book by phoning John at 8775 8135 or 077 4994 3800 before 29 July. Space is limited so book soon!
Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for supporting this event through its Good Relations grant programme.