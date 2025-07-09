The Rock and District Historical Society is organizing a one-day outing on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

This year we’re visiting County Donegal. Our first stop will be the Lifford Old Courthouse. Built in 1746, the Courthouse and County Gaol held a number of well known prisoners over the years including James Napper Tandy and John ‘Half-Hung’ MacNaghten. Our visit includes a unique guided tour of this historic courthouse and jail. Great craic is guaranteed!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next we’ll travel to Glenveagh National Park and Castle, located in the heart of County Donegal. With over 16,000 hectares, the park includes pristine habitats, protected wildlife, walking trails, and the stunning Victorian Castle and gardens near Lough Veagh. We’ll go on a self-guided tour of the castle and take some time to enjoy the gardens and surrounding wilderness.

In addition to these sites, we’ll also enjoy a delicious meal together at Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny before returning to the Rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach will leave Rock at 8 am on Saturday, 2 August and return at approximately 9 pm that evening. The cost of the trip, which includes coach fare, all entrance fees/tours and the meal, is £50 per person. All those who wish to join the trip should book by phoning John at 8775 8135 or 077 4994 3800 before 29 July. Space is limited so book soon!

Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for supporting this event through its Good Relations grant programme.