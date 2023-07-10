With day-to-day routines often being stressful, we rarely give ourselves enough time to let off steam and have a laugh.

There's a great choice of comedy acts to see in Northern Ireland this year.

Luckily, throughout this year, there are a variety of comedy acts coming to Northern Ireland which can help us to do just that.

From local talents to big names there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some of stand-out comedians performing in Northern Ireland who will bring a smile to your face.

After experiencing huge success over the past couple of years, Shane Todd brings his tenth solo show, Mummy, to the Grand Opera House. It follows multiple sell out shows across both America and Canada and acting as tour support for Kevin Hart, one of the biggest sellout American comedians. For more information, go to goh.co.uk/shane-todd

The west Belfast man has added an extra date to his Stories tour at the SSE Arena, following two sold out shows at the Waterfront Hall. Previously a joiner and a doorman, Paddy certainly has many experiences that make for great stories to share with his audience. The funny man is also well known for many appearances on various podcasts, with many of his clips going viral across social media. For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/paddy-mcdonnell

Aptly titled Joker, the show is sure to provide many laughs, with the Scouser best known for his crowd banter, many videos of which have gone viral across social media. The Liverpudlian comic is bringing his biggest tour to the UK and Ireland after a previous sell out response. For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/paul-smith-joker

Ciaran makes the SSE Arena his first arena appearance, bringing his tour Belfast Giant to the city on November 10. Known for his one liners and outrageous stories, you will not want to miss this hilarious show. For more information, go to ssearenabelfast.com/ciaran-bartlett

After two sell out shows last year, Sarah Millican is back again with all the laughs on December 8 and 11 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. As the name suggests, her current tour, Late Bloomer, discusses all of her experiences growing up, including the hilarious difficulties of puberty and the teenage years. For more information, go to waterfront.co.uk/sarah-millican