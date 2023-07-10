6 must-see comedians performing in Northern Ireland this year
With day-to-day routines often being stressful, we rarely give ourselves enough time to let off steam and have a laugh.
By Laura McCutcheon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST
Luckily, throughout this year, there are a variety of comedy acts coming to Northern Ireland which can help us to do just that.
From local talents to big names there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Here are some of stand-out comedians performing in Northern Ireland who will bring a smile to your face.