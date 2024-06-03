4 . Five Days, The Marketplace Theatre - July 22

Joe Nowaz will be performing his own autobiographical play in a brilliantly comedic, candid, and harrowing tale. After his father was murdered, Joe and his family search for answers in Pakistan. However, they also take a personal journey for their own new identity as they orient themselves in this new climate and context without their father.He challenges the rigidity of cultural identity and teeters along the lines of what is possible for society and what attitudes are currently shackling it.Find out more at: marketplacearmagh.com/fivedays Photo: Pexels