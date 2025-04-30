Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 71st Ulster Drama Festival is coming to the Courtyard Theatre, Newtownabbey from May 5-10.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The culmination of the amateur drama circuit in Northern Ireland, it will feature six plays over six nights.

Three groups from Northern Ireland – Newpoint Players, Newry; Slemish Players, Ballymena, and Rosemary Drama Group, Belfast – will be joining Castleblayney Players, Dundalk Theatre Workshop and Balally Players from the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances start at 8pm each night and tickets can be booked via https://thecourtyardtheatre.com/whats-on/

The Slemish Players in action with Joe O'Neill playing the character 'Doc' and Michael Rose playing 'Tommy'. Photo: Ulster Drama Festival

Further details on the festival are also available on the Association Of Ulster Drama Festivals’ Facebook page.

The programme is as follows:

Monday, May 5

Newpoint Players present Ghetto by Joshua Sobol, adapted by Sean Treanor.

Tuesday, May 6

Castleblayney Players present The Woodsman by Steven Fechter.

Wednesday, May 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemary Drama Group present Can You Ever Forgive Me? by Ian McDonald.

Thursday, May 8

Dundalk Theatre Workshop present Art by Yasmina Reza.

Friday, May 9

Slemish Players present The Night Alive by Conor McPherson.

Saturday, May 10

Balally Players present Ulster American by David Ireland.

Ghetto, The Woodsman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Night Alive and Ulster American contain adult themes and/or strong language.

Each evening's performance will be enhanced by an informative public adjudication from this year's adjudicator Ailbhe Garvey- Hughes (ADA). There will be an awards ceremony on the final night.

Festival organisers said: “Join us for what promises to be a fabulous week of theatre. Tickets are on sale now at £16.50 (£14.50 concession). Book all six nights and get a discount of 20 percent; book 8 or more tickets for the same show and get 20 percent off.”