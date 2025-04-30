71st Ulster Drama Festival coming to the Courtyard Theatre with Newpoint Players, Slemish Players, and Rosemary Drama Group to feature
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The culmination of the amateur drama circuit in Northern Ireland, it will feature six plays over six nights.
Three groups from Northern Ireland – Newpoint Players, Newry; Slemish Players, Ballymena, and Rosemary Drama Group, Belfast – will be joining Castleblayney Players, Dundalk Theatre Workshop and Balally Players from the Republic of Ireland.
Performances start at 8pm each night and tickets can be booked via https://thecourtyardtheatre.com/whats-on/
Further details on the festival are also available on the Association Of Ulster Drama Festivals’ Facebook page.
The programme is as follows:
Monday, May 5
Newpoint Players present Ghetto by Joshua Sobol, adapted by Sean Treanor.
Tuesday, May 6
Castleblayney Players present The Woodsman by Steven Fechter.
Wednesday, May 7
Rosemary Drama Group present Can You Ever Forgive Me? by Ian McDonald.
Thursday, May 8
Dundalk Theatre Workshop present Art by Yasmina Reza.
Friday, May 9
Slemish Players present The Night Alive by Conor McPherson.
Saturday, May 10
Balally Players present Ulster American by David Ireland.
Ghetto, The Woodsman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Night Alive and Ulster American contain adult themes and/or strong language.
Each evening's performance will be enhanced by an informative public adjudication from this year's adjudicator Ailbhe Garvey- Hughes (ADA). There will be an awards ceremony on the final night.
Festival organisers said: “Join us for what promises to be a fabulous week of theatre. Tickets are on sale now at £16.50 (£14.50 concession). Book all six nights and get a discount of 20 percent; book 8 or more tickets for the same show and get 20 percent off.”