Enjoying the reunion

A theatrical reunion at Dromore High School brings back memories of 1973 production

Dromore High School recently welcomed back some talented former pupils and staff who staged the school’s very first theatrical production in 1973.

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:23 BST

Peter Forrestal who produced the first production in Dromore High in 1973, 'Toad of Toad Hall' made a return visit to the school from Australia and shared some fantastic memories with former pupils and teachers.

Elaine Forrestal, Alan Poots, Ian McConaghy and Peter Forrestal at the reunion

1. A theatrical reunion at Dromore High School

Elaine Forrestal, Alan Poots, Ian McConaghy and Peter Forrestal at the reunion Photo: Contributed

John Wilkinson Teacher in 1973 and former Headmaster of Dromore High, Peter Forrestal, Alan Poots Toad in the production and current Head of Board of Governors and Ian McConaghy Headmaster.

2. A theatrical reunion at Dromore High School

John Wilkinson Teacher in 1973 and former Headmaster of Dromore High, Peter Forrestal, Alan Poots Toad in the production and current Head of Board of Governors and Ian McConaghy Headmaster. Photo: Contributed

Teachers from 1973; John Brown, Terry Jackson, Verdun Bond, Jim Campbell, Jenny Lemon and Alan Templeton

3. A theatrical reunion at Dromore High School

Teachers from 1973; John Brown, Terry Jackson, Verdun Bond, Jim Campbell, Jenny Lemon and Alan Templeton Photo: Contributed

Jennifer Gribben, Sharon O’Malley, Maisie Dunlop, Anne Carothers and Louise Shields

4. A theatrical reunion at Dromore High School

Jennifer Gribben, Sharon O’Malley, Maisie Dunlop, Anne Carothers and Louise Shields Photo: Contributed

Related topics:Australia