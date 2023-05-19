A theatrical reunion at Dromore High School brings back memories of 1973 production
Dromore High School recently welcomed back some talented former pupils and staff who staged the school’s very first theatrical production in 1973.
Peter Forrestal who produced the first production in Dromore High in 1973, 'Toad of Toad Hall' made a return visit to the school from Australia and shared some fantastic memories with former pupils and teachers.
