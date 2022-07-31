An enthralling glimpse into the past at the Lyric

Based on real-life events between 1914-21, ‘Carson and the Lady’ centres on trailblazing and daring Irish society woman Lady Jean Massereene.

‘Carson and the Lady’ written by Michael Cameron, writer of the award-winning play ‘Ruby!’, is directed by Colm G. Doran, inspired by the writing of historical biographer Lyndsy Spence and features an acclaimed cast of local actors.

‘Carson and the Lady’ is set in the stately home of Lord and Lady Massereene in Antrim Castle Gardens in the years prior to and beyond the creation of Northern Ireland in May 1921. Audiences will be invited to spend an evening in the company of socialite Lady Massereene (Rosie McClelland), her close friend and political hero Sir Edward Carson (James Doran), the mystical Evan Morgan (Conor O’Donnell), and household servants Ethel Gillingham (Rosie Barry) and Thomas Ballantine (Conor O’Donnell). The play follows the story of these historical characters as their lives and fortunes intertwine against the backdrop of some of the most remarkable political and social developments in a momentous and turbulent period of British and Irish history.

Writer Michael Cameron said: “Following the success of the site-specific production in Antrim Castle Gardens last year, we are delighted to bring Carson and The Lady to the main stage of Lyric Theatre. It has been fascinating to look at historical figures such as Lady Massereene and Sir Edward Carson, and to bring them to life again for a new generation. I hope that audiences will be entertained whilst at the same time learn a little more about the people and events who have shaped our history.”

Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre, Jimmy Fay added: “I saw Carson and the Lady last summer outdoors at Antrim Castle Gardens. I found the story fascinating and Michael Cameron’s play is enthralling and fair to all the viewpoints of his various characters. It is a smart, funny, and inquisitive work that seeks to unlock forgotten moments in our past. It does so with tenderness, humour and skill. I am looking forward to it playing on the Lyric stage in August.”