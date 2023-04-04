The Tony award-winning Titanic The Musical will be staged at the Belfast's Grand Opera House from tonight, with a Ballymoney actor in the cast.

Former Dalriada pupil Chris Nevin, who is originally from Ballymoney’s Oldtown Road, will play a central character called Jim Farrell in the musical which runs until Saturday (April 8).

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

Chris Nevin

But in the final hours of April 14, 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century, as 1, 517 men, women and children lost their lives.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The director is Thom Southerland and some of the cast are originally from Belfast, including Ian McLarnon (as Thomas Andrews) and Niamh Long (as Kate Mullins).

Booking is now open at the Grand Opera House on www.goh.co.uk

