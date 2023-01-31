The curtain will rise on Ballywillan Drama Group’s latest production on Tuesday (February 7) with five of the six performances already SOLD OUT!

‘The Best of Broadway and West End 2’ is a brand spanking new show with a completely new selection of songs from the best musicals – from old favourites to the most up-to-date shows!

The company of over 40 have been hard at work and are keenly awaiting opening night at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

With songs from musicals including Chicago, The Lion King, Billy Elliott, Sunset Boulevard, Jersey Boys, Waitress and many, many more, audiences are in for a treat.

So don’t miss out on the last few remaining tickets and contact the Riverside Theatre Box Office www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by phone: 028 70 123 123

*The Riverside Theatre Box Office operates variable opening hours. Please check times.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Theatre Ballywillan Drama Group's 'Best of Broadway and the West End 2' Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Theatre Clare Campbell rehearses with Musical Director Andrew Robinson Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Theatre Kellyann McKillen and Megan Paul take a break from rehearsals Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Theatre Orla Mullan and Adam Mullan enjoying rehearsals for Best of Broadway and the West End 2 Photo: s Photo Sales