Alan McClarty has received a nomination for Outstanding Actor for his role of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof and Una Culkin’s nomination is for Outstanding Actress as Golde in the same production which was performed in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine in 2024.

Alan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be nominated for playing Tevye - it’s a dream role for any actor. But Tevye is, above all, a family man, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible Ballywillan family around me.

"I was especially lucky to share the stage with such talented actors as my daughters who brought so much heart to our story. A huge congratulations as well to Una on her well-deserved nomination for Golde - she’s the best amateur actor in the area, and I couldn’t have asked for a better stage partner.”

Una added: “I am thrilled to have been nominated for a NODA award for playing Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, one of my favourite musicals, with Ballywillan Drama Group. Fiddler has everything a great musical should have – compelling story, incredible music, fantastic characters, heart and soul.

"Our production was a wonderful ensemble piece as everyone – cast and crew – played their parts to perfection. I had always wanted to play Golde again opposite Alan McClarty and was delighted to get the chance to do it. I am thrilled that Alan has been nominated for an Outstanding Actor award playing Tevye as he was quite simply perfect – mazeltov!”

Chairperson of Ballywillan Drama Group, Laura Fisher was quick to pass on her congratulations on behalf of the group: “Our members were already so proud of Alan and Una’s performances, so these nominations are really just the icing on the cake!

"Their portrayals of Tevye and Golde were worthy of any West End stage and yet we all got to see them here on the North Coast. Amateur theatre in our area continues to go from strength to strength and only last month, 4000 people saw our production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“I would also like to extend my congratulations to our friends in Portrush Music Society and Londonderry Musical Society for their nominations. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that some trophies come back home when the winners are announced in a few months’ time!”

Ballywillan Drama Group is currently in rehearsals for that much-loved play The Railway Children which will take to the stage of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine from April 8 -12. Tickets from £14 are on sale now at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or call 028 70 123 123.

