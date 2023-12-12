Register
Ballywillan Drama Group returns to Riverside stage with 'Anyone for Breakfast?'

Following on from their huge sell-out blockbuster Kinky Boots, Ballywillan Drama Group are returning to Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre in January with the wonderfully funny play ‘Anyone For Breakfast?’
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Ballywillan Drama Group brings Anyone For Breakfast to the Riverside Theatre from January 23-27. Credit Riverside Theatre

Written by the master of comedy scripts Derek Benfield, the play stars six of Ballywillan’s leading actors in this priceless comedy of marital mishaps which runs from January 23-27, 2024.

The husband is having an affair, the wife is having an affair and the wife’s friend is trying to have an affair! All end up in the same house trying to keep their lovers (or prospective lovers) a secret from everyone else. An absolute hoot!

So, the scene is set for an evening and morning of riotous misunderstandings and mistaken identities. This is a sparkling comedy not to be missed – a guaranteed hilarious evening out for audiences.

Tickets are on sale now from the Riverside Theatre by calling the Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or www.riversidetheatre.org.uk

