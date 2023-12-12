Ballywillan Drama Group returns to Riverside stage with 'Anyone for Breakfast?'
Written by the master of comedy scripts Derek Benfield, the play stars six of Ballywillan’s leading actors in this priceless comedy of marital mishaps which runs from January 23-27, 2024.
The husband is having an affair, the wife is having an affair and the wife’s friend is trying to have an affair! All end up in the same house trying to keep their lovers (or prospective lovers) a secret from everyone else. An absolute hoot!
So, the scene is set for an evening and morning of riotous misunderstandings and mistaken identities. This is a sparkling comedy not to be missed – a guaranteed hilarious evening out for audiences.
Tickets are on sale now from the Riverside Theatre by calling the Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or www.riversidetheatre.org.uk