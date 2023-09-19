Register
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Bannsider Productions presents 'Constellations' at Flowerfield Arts Centre this October

Bannsider Productions are delighted to bring Constellations by Nick Payne to Flowerfield Arts Centre for three performances this October.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:58 BST
Bannsider Productions are delighted to bring Constellations by Nick Payne to Flowerfield Arts Centre for three epic performances this October. Credit Bannsider ProductionsBannsider Productions are delighted to bring Constellations by Nick Payne to Flowerfield Arts Centre for three epic performances this October. Credit Bannsider Productions
Bannsider Productions are delighted to bring Constellations by Nick Payne to Flowerfield Arts Centre for three epic performances this October. Credit Bannsider Productions

This thought-provoking piece focuses on the lives and relationship of Marianne and Roland. Marianne is a quantum physicist. Roland is a beekeeper. They meet. They hit it off. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together. Or maybe they never speak again.

In Nick Payne’s multi-award-winning Constellations, every decision you have and haven’t made exists in a parallel universe of infinite possibilities. Epic yet intimate, this funny, sharp and heart-breaking play asks which of our choices make for a life well lived.

Donelle Reynolds will take on the role of, Marianne, while Alan McClarty will play Roland. See the West End and Broadway smash hit Constellations at Flowerfield Arts Centre from 12th-14th October.

Tickets are priced at £14 full and £12 concession, plus a booking fee and are available from flowerfield.org or by calling 028 7083 1400.

Related topics:TicketsWest End