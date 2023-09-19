Bannsider Productions presents 'Constellations' at Flowerfield Arts Centre this October
This thought-provoking piece focuses on the lives and relationship of Marianne and Roland. Marianne is a quantum physicist. Roland is a beekeeper. They meet. They hit it off. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together. Or maybe they never speak again.
In Nick Payne’s multi-award-winning Constellations, every decision you have and haven’t made exists in a parallel universe of infinite possibilities. Epic yet intimate, this funny, sharp and heart-breaking play asks which of our choices make for a life well lived.
Donelle Reynolds will take on the role of, Marianne, while Alan McClarty will play Roland. See the West End and Broadway smash hit Constellations at Flowerfield Arts Centre from 12th-14th October.
Tickets are priced at £14 full and £12 concession, plus a booking fee and are available from flowerfield.org or by calling 028 7083 1400.