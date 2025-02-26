Fancy starring in one of the UK’s best pantos this Christmas?

If you’ve ever fancied treading the boards in a professional theatrical production, make your way to the Millennium Forum on Saturday, March 8 from 10am-12pm when the theatre will be holding auditions for Beauty & The Beast, proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre.

Directed by Jonathan Burgess and produced by the Millennium Forum, Beauty & The Beast at the Forum is the only professional panto in the North West and boasts the best in local talent in the biggest show of the Autumn/Winter programme of events.

A number of lead cast roles including Beauty, The Beast and others are up for grabs at the auditions. If it’s simply singing and dancing that’s your thing, then there are also a number of adult ‘General Ensemble’ parts to be won (age 17+). All roles require excellent singing, acting and dancing ability.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and show producer for the past 22 years, encourages everyone with a desire to perform to audition

“The Millennium Forum has developed a fabulous reputation for producing fantastic Christmas pantomimes that are fun for all the family,” he said,

"Sleeping Beauty’ in 2021 was shortlisted in the UK Panto Awards for Best Panto, highlighting our strong commitment to producing a high quality production for everyone to enjoy over the festive period. Last year, Aladdin broke all box office records and performed to over 30,000 people, cementing our panto as the ‘must-see’ show of the festive period in the city and region.”

He added: “The auditions for this year’s Christmas Panto provide a great opportunity to act, sing or dance in the biggest show of the season for all budding performers. Who knows – it could be the first step to a career in acting for some talented individuals.

"Our first ‘Snow White’, Mairead Carlin, went on to become part of the globally renowned, Celtic Woman show. We have already seen Jamie Lee O’Donnell, one of our Ensemble Cast from ‘Aladdin’ in 2009, move onto great success in Derry Girls and our Wicked Queen from ‘Snow White’ in 2010, Kerri Quinn, was also seen on the TV screen in her role as Vicky in Coronation Street.

"Our ‘Peter Pan’ from 2013 and 2015’s ‘Aladdin’, Mikey J Heath enjoyed a hugely successful tour with Bill Kenwright’s production of the hit musical, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and has also starred in the West End run of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory; Sinead Sharkey, one of our Ensemble cast of ‘Peter Pan’ in 2013, went on to perform in the Harry Potter musical in London’s West End.

"Local actor, Dylan Reid, landed the part of ‘Andrej’ in the musical, ‘Once’ and local writing superstar and creator of Derry Girls, Lisa McGee stage managed our shows back in 2003/4.”

Anyone interested in auditioning should contact Lisa Lynch on 028 71 272770 between 9.30am – 4pm (Mon-Fri only) or email [email protected] to arrange an audition time. Please note, you must arrange an audition in advance.

Beauty & The Beast runs at the Millennium Forum from 28th Nov until 31st December.