Belfast actor Cathal returns to the stage

After the success of his first one man show ‘Drunken Lullabies’ which was on a UK tour and played in Belfast both at the Black Box and a live stream from Accidental Theatre during lockdown, Cathal will be taking to the stage of The Den Theatre in Chicago in March with his new show.

Produced by his own production company ‘Ferran Media’ Cathal uses his skills as a director / actor and story teller to take you on a journey like no other.

Cathal plays himself after 18 months in a rehabilitation centre for a nervous breakdown and tries to re-introduce himself back into society and tries to understand his age, his imaginary friends and how things have moved on while he has been in isolation. Stray is simple and from the mouth of the actor and playwright himself. We understand that this is a cautionary tale and a rollercoaster of a ride. Cathal uses his skills in physical storytelling to take you on a journey from the normal to the absolute surreal as we meet his friends along the way in this story which picks the brains of the society that we live in and what his plans are for the future.

2021 saw Cathal’s first instalment ‘Drunken Lullabies’ return to the city of his birth after touring the UK and playing to sold out audiences with 4 star reviews at The Edinburgh fringe festival.

Cathal will be bringing the show to a home audience later this year.