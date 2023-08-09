The Belvoir Players are set to bring Sam Cree's hilarious comedy Strictly for the Birds to the Riverside Theatre. Credit: Belvoir Players

Then Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre has just the thing for you – Sam Cree’s hilarious comedy ‘Strictly for the Birds’ performed by the Belvoir Players, on Saturday, August 26.

Muriel and Herbie Glover and their daughter Susan enjoy life in the domestic setting of a wee terraced house somewhere in Belfast. Their neighbour, Lily Dodds, calls in quite frequently for the loan of a wee cup of sugar or a wee drop of tea to keep her going.

Herbie keeps pigeons in his loft in the back yard and has collected quite a few cups from racing his birds across the continent. All is bliss, except for the lady next door, who insists on putting her washing just as the pigeons are returning from their exploits.

When Muriel and Lily learn that they share a sweepstake that has drawn the favourite in an impending horse race and are likely to win a considerable sum of money, Muriel’s mother, who lives in Cherry Valley, descends on the household with the threat that life will never be the same again for the hapless Herbie.

Blending the customary potpourri of Cree characters, the play races along to the inevitable conclusion but not before audiences are treated to a hilarious evening of comedy and mayhem that are the hallmarks of Sam Cree's writing.