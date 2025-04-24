Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They’re internationally acclaimed in the world of theatre and now the award-winning Big Telly Theatre Company are set to perform a play….in a Ballymoney farm.

Following an off-Broadway run, Portstewart-based Big Telly Theatre Company are bringing their latest critically acclaimed production ‘Granny Jackson’s Dead’ home to Northern Ireland, in association with Compass Advocacy Network and Lislagan Farm.

Taking place at Lislagan Farm in the style of an Irish wake from May 1-4, ‘Granny Jackson's Dead’ is a unique piece of theatre and ‘the session to end all sessions - after all, that’s what Granny would have wanted’.

Zoe Seaton, Artistic Director of Big Telly Theatre Company, said: “I think one of the reasons audiences love this show is because even though it’s immersive, there’s absolutely no pressure on them to do or say anything, the action just happens all around them and it’s enormous fun to be part of.

The cast of Big Telly Theatre Company's 'Granny Jackson's Dead'. Credit Neil Harrison Photography

"We are so excited to have the chance to bring the show back home, and in such an extraordinary venue as Lislagan Farm, it’s going to be an

absolute hoot!”

Big Telly tackle the topics of tech and tradition in this beautifully bonkers ode to an Irish Wake, declared by The Stage to be one of the UK’s top 50 shows of 2024, first premiered at the NI Science Festival in 2024 followed by a sell-out NI and UK tour.

The play runs from May 1-4 at Lislagan Farm, 32 Lislagan Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7DD. Show times vary. Tickets are on sale now via Tickettailor

Lislagan Farm which will play host to theatre company Big Telly. CREDIT LISLAGAN FARM

