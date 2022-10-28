‘Blackbird’ by playwright David Harrower is to be performed at the McNeill Theatre on Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm

A synopsis of the play on the Ticket Source site states: “Fifteen years ago, Una (27) and Ray’s (55) relationship had a profound and devastating effect on both their lives. They haven’t set eyes on each other since.

“Now in a tense confrontation the past returns to torment them as they unravel their deeply conflicted feelings for each other. Revelations and recriminations fly in this lacerating and controversial story of betrayal, abandonment and lust.”

PJ Davey.

The amateur production, starring PJ Davey and Larkin Sinclair, is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.

Larkin has trained in Physical Theatre, Improvisation, Stage Combat and Meisner Technique. As an emerging actor, stage appearances have included 'Playboy of the Western World', two plays at Féile An Phobail and Martin Lynch's 'We'll Walk Hand in Hand'.

Lead roles include 'Connolly is Dead' (Tread the Boards) and 'Safe Word' (Angelique Corry, Accidental Theatre). She has appeared in several short films including 'Sustenance' and 'An Irish Story' (The Little Green Door) and 'Tick' (8M Productions). TV roles include the BBC’s 'Line of Duty'.

PJ is a graduate of Acting Coach Scotland during which he appeared in 'Troika' and 'Leftover' at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He has performed in many short films including 'We knew Sarah', 'Chrons Actually' , 'Flowers Unwilted' and 'Counterpunch'. Directing duties for Bigger Than Us Productions include 'Date With Destiny' , 'Intent To Murder' and 'Mind Games-4 LaBute Shorts'.

Among his stage performances are 'Animal Farm' (South Bank), 'Zoo Story' (BTU), 'A View From The Bridge' (DAMD Drama) and most recently 'Over The Bridge' (Bright Umbrella).

The play comes with a content warning as it contains explicit sexual content and language as well as themes of abuse.

