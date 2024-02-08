Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re one of the lucky ones who has already secured your seat, you’re promised an evening of heavenly joy! If, however, you’re still trying to break the habit of indecision (see what we did, there), then you’d better be quick, as the Millennium Forum has just announced that tickets for the smash hit show are now very limited – and Landi who plays Deloris van Cartier is delighted!

Landi, whose theatre credits include Mrs Phelps in Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Light Princess at the National Theatre, Big Fish at The Other Palace and Sister Act at the London Palladium, plays the nightclub singer Deloris van Cartier at the Forum from Monday, February 26 to Saturday, March 2.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Having played Deloris in the original cast at the London Palladium, she is thrilled to be recreating the role: “It's the heart of the character of Deloris that appeals to me. She's a nightclub singer who wants to further her career and she goes about it the wrong way,” said Landi.

"Like a lot of women she falls for the bad guy and thinks she can get what she wants through him but she ends up in a situation out of her control when she sees him murder someone.

"It's the way she navigates herself through this situation that appeals to me. She is loud and brash but she is transformed and learns from the nuns in the convent that she can form lasting friendships and realises that other people matter. It happens to everyone - we end up in a situation that changes us and we realise that life is not as myopic as we think it is.

"And of course the fabulous film starring the incredible Whoopi Goldberg appealed to my funny bones so I can’t wait to play Deloris again. The film Sister Act is the music of the 60s but the stage show is the music of the 70s - disco – and I love it.

"Most people go into the stage show remembering the songs from the movies and I don't know ANYONE who ever came away disappointed because they are different. Usually by two songs in they have forgotten the movie music.” laughed Landi.