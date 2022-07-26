BSPA kicks off with the first of two summer projects with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Some of the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with Peter Corry and Tina McVeigh from BSPA

Directed by singer, producer, director and performer, Peter Corry, the young people are delighted to be back to the stage and enjoying the intensive real-life experience of creating a stage show.

“It’s so good to see such a talented cast of performers come together to produce what will be a fantastic show - they are passionate, enthusiastic, talented and above all, they are truly enjoying the experience and putting their heart and soul into rehearsals,” said Peter.

“Our summer youth projects are a great introduction to what it is like to put on a professional show, given the intensity of the rehearsals as the show is created in just 10 days. The young people are pushed to dance, act and sing their hearts out! The end result is always worth it,

“The finished project leaves them tired, happy and feeling a great sense of achievement - they also develop many friendships that will often last a lifetime.”

Holly Mountstephens (10) from Dromore, who will be playing Jemima Potts in the stage production, is excited to take on the role.

“What I love about Chitty are the songs,” said Holly. “It’s a timeless production that everyone knows. I love going everyday, in fact I wish we could rehearse seven days per week.”

Fellow performer, David McKenna (9) is taking on the role of Jeremy in the show. “I am super excited to star as Jeremy in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr and I can’t wait to see the Chitty car,” he said. “I do hope you will come and see us as it will be amazing.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will take you on a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the record-breaking West End production and the beloved film, and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. is one blockbuster that audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious.”

Be captivated by the eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, as he sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car is magic, and has the ability to float and take flight. When the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchmen and the Child Catcher, which on this occasion is actually three girls, a bit like the three witches adding a unique twist to the show.

To find out more visit www.thebspa.co.uk.