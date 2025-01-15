BSPA marks 15 years with arena spectacle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This month, Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA), Northern Ireland’s leading theatre school, with locations across Lisburn, Belfast, Ballymena and Bangor, is proud to announce a milestone celebration marking 15 incredible years of fostering young talent and championing the performing arts across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To commemorate this significant anniversary, BSPA will host a spectacular concert at Belfast’s iconic SSE Arena on June 15, 2025, at which over 750 young performers from across Northern Ireland, will take to the stage to perform songs from the world’s most loved musical theatre shows which have been highlights of BSPA’s history.

Tickets for the SSE Arena concert are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This landmark event promises to be a celebration of talent, creativity, and community, as BSPA students, aged from just 6 to 24 take to the stage to showcase their skills in an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and theatre.

At the launch of the schools 15th anniversary celebrations are (Front row l-r) Jack Burns, (8) and Maisie Armstrong (10), (back row L-R) Kenzie Mohammed (17), Tina McVeigh, Managing Director, Oliver Stevenson (17), Peter Corry, Artistic Director and Charlotte Prentice (14). Pic credit: Donnie Wright Photography

Adding to the celebrations, BSPA is thrilled to also announce the launch of 15 free scholarships for the upcoming academic year (2025/2026).

These aim to provide talented young people, regardless of their circumstances, with the opportunity to receive world-class training in performing arts.

Each scholarship student will join one of the 10 main schools or performance academy and get the chance to work with some of the most talented and inspirational teachers in the business, opening doors and creating amazing experiences whilst cementing strong friendships as they progress through their performing arts journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic Director, Peter Corry MBE, said: “I’m so proud to work with the talented young people at BSPA and I am really excited at how the school is growing. Celebrating 15 years leading youth performing arts is no small feat and I can’t wait to bring all our students to the stage in June to mark the occasion.

“Our students not only get to enjoy the performing arts when they come to us each week, they also get to build their confidence, work on new skills that can be applied to many areas of life and make new friends along the way.

"This concert will be a celebration of all those things. It will certainly be an arena spectacular not to miss.”

Tina McVeigh, Managing Director of BSPA, added: “As we celebrate 15 years of BSPA, we are immensely proud of the community we’ve built and the countless young people who have discovered their passion, honed their skills, developed life skills that can be used in all walks of like or achieved their dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Above all they will have made friends, developed their confidence and had fun through being a part of our BSPA family.

"The SSE Arena concert will be a testament to the incredible talent of our students and the introduction of 15 free scholarships ensures that we continue to create opportunities for more young people.

"This is part of our way of giving back and celebrating the future and the importance of the Arts in Northern Ireland.”

Over the years, BSPA has been a launchpad for numerous success stories, with alumni excelling in theatre, television, film, and beyond. This year’s 15th anniversary celebration is both a reflection of the school’s remarkable legacy and an exciting look towards its future.