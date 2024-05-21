The three shows, which were performed at Stanmillis Theatre were 'High School Musical', 'We Will Rock You' and a special adaptation of 'Peter Pan' aimed at early years students and written by BSPA teacher Johanna Johnston.
Every show was incredible and proved once again that the students of BPSA Lisburn are a talented bunch!
1. Performing arts students from Lisburn BSPA take to the stage
Students from Lisburn BSPA Juniors staged Peter Pan at Stranmillis Theatre Photo: BSPA
