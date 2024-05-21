Children from the Lisburn BSPA theatre school take to the stage

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st May 2024, 16:00 BST
The Students of BSPA Lisburn literally brought the house down with their annual shows which showcased the talents of around 200 young performing arts students aged 3-18.

The three shows, which were performed at Stanmillis Theatre were 'High School Musical', 'We Will Rock You' and a special adaptation of 'Peter Pan' aimed at early years students and written by BSPA teacher Johanna Johnston.

Every show was incredible and proved once again that the students of BPSA Lisburn are a talented bunch!

