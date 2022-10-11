Coleraine brothers stage 'Stones in his Pockets'

Alan and Colin McClarty are in rehearsals right now for a production of Marie Jones’ play ‘Stones in his Pockets’ which will take to the stage of Portrush Town Hall in November.

A small village in rural Ireland is turned upside down when a major Hollywood film studio descends to make a historical blockbuster on location.

The story is told through the eyes of Charlie Conlon (played by Alan McClarty) and Jake Quinn (played by Colin McClarty), employed as extras along with numerous other locals.

Brothers Colin and Alan in 'Stones in his Pockets' which will take to the stage of Portrush Town Hall in November

As cultures clash, it becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long, long way from reality.

The two talented actors – who are well known to local audiences thanks to their performances with Ballywillan Drama Group – brilliantly bring to life a multitude of extraordinary characters, ranging from the spoilt American starlet to the English director and the village old timer.

Often hysterically funny, thought-provoking and witty, this wonderful comedy has won numerous awards including both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway.

‘Stones in his Pockets’ is being directed by local actor Claire Connor who said she is delighted to get the opportunity to work with Bannsider Productions on such a fantastic script and excited to see audiences enjoy the hilarity and heart of the play.