Coleraine dancer Paige is selected as one of the Faces of Can You Dance? group

A dancer from Coleraine has been selected by a panel of judges to become one of The Faces of Can You Dance? Northern Ireland.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST
Sean Taaffe, Can You Dance? (CYD?) is pictured with Paige Kerr (back row, third from left) and other dancers. Credit Fiona Brown CommunicationsSean Taaffe, Can You Dance? (CYD?) is pictured with Paige Kerr (back row, third from left) and other dancers. Credit Fiona Brown Communications
Auditions were held in six dance schools across Northern Ireland with over 400 dancers participating and 28 were selected as CYD? Ambassadors including Paige Kerr from Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama in Coleraine.

Paige will now be part of the UK’s premier touring dance convention, Can You Dance? (CYD?), which is set to make its Northern Ireland debut on Sunday November 12 at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn with over 30 workshops held by leading dancers and choreographers in a range of dancing styles.

The event is expected to be attended by over 1,500 people who will have the opportunity to take part in masterclasses with top industry professionals. Each ambassador will enjoy a range of exciting benefits including complimentary admission, a professional winners’ photoshoot, promotion across the CYD? social media platforms and exclusive CYD? merchandise.

CYD? was founded in 2011 by industry professionals Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock. Matt is a creative director and choreographer for TV, film, and theatre, known for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Ant &Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Tom, a professional dancer and choreographer, has worked with international artists like Rita Ora, Take That, and Jason Derulo.

Tom said: “We were overwhelmed by the response to the auditions we held to find The Faces of CYD? Northern Ireland. The talent here is just incredible and our judges, which included Alisha Weir who played Matilda and CYD? faculty member Sean Taaffe, a prominent figure in the dance industry, were blown away.”

