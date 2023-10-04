Marianne is a quantum physicist. Roland is a beekeeper. They meet. They hit it off. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together. Or maybe they never speak again...

Alan McClarty and Donelle Reynolds of Bannsider Productions will present Constellations in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Alan McClarty

That’s the idea behind a West End smash hit play which is being brought to the Causeway Coast by a local drama group called Bannsider Productions.

Every decision you have and haven’t made exists in a parallel universe of infinite possibilities. Epic yet intimate, this funny, sharp and heart-breaking play asks which of our choices make for a life well lived.

The brainchild of Coleraine drama teacher Alan McClarty, Bannsider Productions will present Nick Payne’s multi-award-winning Constellations in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, from October 12-14.

Alan, who plays a beekeeper called Roland, appears alongside another Coleraine drama teacher Donelle Reynolds who plays Marianne, a quantum physicist.