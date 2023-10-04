Register
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Coleraine drama group Bannsider Productions present exciting play 'Constellations' at Flowerfield Arts Centre

Marianne is a quantum physicist. Roland is a beekeeper. They meet. They hit it off. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together. Or maybe they never speak again...
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Alan McClarty and Donelle Reynolds of Bannsider Productions will present Constellations in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Alan McClartyAlan McClarty and Donelle Reynolds of Bannsider Productions will present Constellations in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Alan McClarty
Alan McClarty and Donelle Reynolds of Bannsider Productions will present Constellations in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Alan McClarty

That’s the idea behind a West End smash hit play which is being brought to the Causeway Coast by a local drama group called Bannsider Productions.

Every decision you have and haven’t made exists in a parallel universe of infinite possibilities. Epic yet intimate, this funny, sharp and heart-breaking play asks which of our choices make for a life well lived.

The brainchild of Coleraine drama teacher Alan McClarty, Bannsider Productions will present Nick Payne’s multi-award-winning Constellations in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, from October 12-14.

Most Popular

Alan, who plays a beekeeper called Roland, appears alongside another Coleraine drama teacher Donelle Reynolds who plays Marianne, a quantum physicist.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £14 (£12 concession) plus booking fee from www.flowerfield.org

Related topics:ColeraineCauseway CoastWest End