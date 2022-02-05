Coleraine’s Jayne in hilarious show The NI Bridesmaids

The comedy is written by local TV comedienne Diona Doherty and with an all-star cast, Jayne Wisener (Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp, Inbetweeners), Kerri Quinn (Coronation Street, Derry Girls) and Diona Doherty (The Blame Game, Soft Border Patrol).

Becky, the loyal as a dog Maid-of-Honour, sees her life unravels as she leads her best friend, Sarah on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. However, competition between Becky and Sarah’s new BFF Megan over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the wedding planning that the two best friends have talked about since primary school.