Comedy kings Grimes and McKee are back with a brand new comedy

Following the stage shows, St Mungo’s Luganulk, and St Mungo’s Luganulk 2: The Umpire Strikes Back, which have toured clubs and theatres throughout Ireland and was recently filmed for BBC One NI, the duo have created the final part of the St Mungo’s trilogy. St Mungo’s - The Ladies will guest star Caroline Curran (Maggie’s Feg Run) and will be directed by Ciaran Nolan (‘Em Two Balloons).

Ladies Gaelic Football is the fastest growing sport in the country and now it has come to little Luganulk. The GAA football club are content with their mid-table second division survivors’ status when Dearbhla McDermott asks St Mungo’s if she can set up a ladies team. And so unfolds an inevitable war of training pitch availability disputes, mini-bus bust-ups and summits about the state of the toilets.

This hilarious look at the rise of female sport has a rocking soundtrack and a rollicking laugh.