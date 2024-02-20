'Consider Yourself' part of Oliver cast: north coast faces appear in Millennium Forum
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lionel Bart's Oliver! will burst onto the stage of the Millennium Forum on Wednesday, March 20 and run until Saturday, March 23, nightly at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee.
With young stars David Langan playing Oliver and Francesca Kelly playing The Artful Dodger, and Kieran Connor as Fagin with Sophie Doran as Nancy, audiences are in for a treat.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also appearing on stage are local cast members Karen Todd and Conor McColgan (Coleraine), Kate Porter, Hilary Lyttle, Jade Lyttle (Castlerock), Robert and Addis Blair, Ciara Clements, Holly Robertson and Abby Mullan (Limavady) and Joanne Palmer (Ballykelly).
Tickets are selling quickly for this show which features classic songs like 'Consider Yourself', Reviewing the Situation' and 'Food Glorious Food'. Book now online at the Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk or 028 7126 4455.