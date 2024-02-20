Register
'Consider Yourself' part of Oliver cast: north coast faces appear in Millennium Forum

Londonderry Musical Society is busy rehearsing for their forthcoming production of Oliver! and a number of Causeway Coast faces will be making an appearance.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:24 GMT
Lionel Bart's Oliver! will burst onto the stage of the Millennium Forum on Wednesday, March 20 and run until Saturday, March 23, nightly at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee.

With young stars David Langan playing Oliver and Francesca Kelly playing The Artful Dodger, and Kieran Connor as Fagin with Sophie Doran as Nancy, audiences are in for a treat.

Also appearing on stage are local cast members Karen Todd and Conor McColgan (Coleraine), Kate Porter, Hilary Lyttle, Jade Lyttle (Castlerock), Robert and Addis Blair, Ciara Clements, Holly Robertson and Abby Mullan (Limavady) and Joanne Palmer (Ballykelly).

Back row (from left) Karen Todd and Ciara Clements; middle row (from left) Holly Robertson, Joanne Palmer, Jade Lyttle, Addis Blair; front row (from left) Robert Blair, Kate Porter, Abby Mullan and Hilary Lyttle. Missing from photograph Conor McColgan.Back row (from left) Karen Todd and Ciara Clements; middle row (from left) Holly Robertson, Joanne Palmer, Jade Lyttle, Addis Blair; front row (from left) Robert Blair, Kate Porter, Abby Mullan and Hilary Lyttle. Missing from photograph Conor McColgan.
Tickets are selling quickly for this show which features classic songs like 'Consider Yourself', Reviewing the Situation' and 'Food Glorious Food'. Book now online at the Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk or 028 7126 4455.

