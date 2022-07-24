Cross community cast bring Fiddler on the Roof to the Mac

Running from Thursday August 18 until Saturday August 20, the production from Flax Trust Arts has been created from the heart of the North Belfast Community who have taken part to help build confidence, self-esteem, mental wellbeing and most importantly, breakdown barriers in the community through the Arts by promoting a strong cross-community ethic at all times.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Mooney, Artistic Director of Flax Trust Arts said: “We are excited to bring Fiddler on the Roof to The MAC in August. Over 200 people auditioned and we have put together the most amazing cast, aged from 7 to 77, many of which have never been on stage before.”

Fiddler on the Roof celebrates life as old traditions and new love collide. Join Tevye, the poor milkman as he tries to instil the importance of Jewish faith and values into his five vibrant daughters in an historical period of unrest for the small village of Anatevka.